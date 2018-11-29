SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Proves His Popularity in China by Winning a Meaningful Award
작성 2018.11.29 16:06
Korean singer/actor Kim Jae Joong proved his skyrocketing popularity in China by winning the Twinkling Beauty Idol Award.

On November 28, Kim Jae Joong's management agency C-JeS Entertainment announced that Kim Jae Joong received the Twinkling Beauty Idol Award at '2018 Cosmo Beauty Awards' in China.Kim Jae Joong'Cosmo Beauty Awards' is one of China's prestige beauty and fashion awards ceremonies.

Every year, it is attended by renowned stars in film, drama, dance, sports, and fashion industry.

Kim Jae Joong already surprised many for being invited to the event, but then surprised them even more as he also managed to receive an award.Kim Jae JoongSince his debut in 2004, Kim Jae Joong has demonstrated his talent and competence as a singer and actor.

Shortly after his debut, he began gaining popularity in Japan as well as China.

Even though years have gone by, Kim Jae Joong's popularity still seem to be continuously soaring up to the sky.Kim Jae JoongCurrently, Kim Jae Joong is carrying out solo activities in Japan.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'cjes.tagram' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
