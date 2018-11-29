[SBS Star] Jaw-dropping Price of Suzy's Jewelry She Wore at '2018 AAA'

K-pop artist/singer Suzy wowed the public with her elegant beauty and her luxurious wardrobe.On November 28, Suzy attended '2018 Asia Artist Awards (2018 AAA)' held at Namdong Gymnasium, Incheon.For the special event, Suzy chose a beautiful light grey-colored chiffon dress that compliments Suzy's elegant yet girlish charms.However, what caught the eyes of the public was not her dress, but the jewelry that she wore to perfect her look.It was soon revealed that her earrings and necklace are from a high-end French fine jewelry brand.The earrings cost 51.5 million won (approximately 45,990 dollars), and the necklace costs 163.9 million won (approximately 146,339 dollars).After the price of Suzy's jewelry went viral, fans commented, "She's the perfect example of young, rich, and pretty.", "Now that's one successful superstar!", "Suzy's absolutely stunning. Love her look!", and many more.Meanwhile, Suzy won Asia Celebrity award at '2018 AAA', and she is expected to make her comeback in the first half of 2019 with a drama 'VAGABOND'.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, V LIVE '2018 AAA', Online Community)(SBS Star)