SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK's Speech at '2018 AAA' Garners Tremendous Attention
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK's Speech at '2018 AAA' Garners Tremendous Attention

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.29 15:58 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOKs Speech at 2018 AAA Garners Tremendous Attention
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK moved his fans with a heartwarming speech.

On November 28, '2018 Asia Artist Awards (2018 AAA)' was held at Namdong Gymnasium, Incheon.
BTSOn this day, BTS won five awards in total including Korean Culture award, StarPay Popularity award, Fabulous award, Artist of the Year award, and Daesang (grand prize).
BTSAfter winning the grand prize, JUNGKOOK who didn't have a lot of chance to speak at other award ceremonies moved the audience with his sincere words.
BTSJUNGKOOK said, "As time passes, and as we spent more time with each other, I think the quality of our lives just gets better and better."

He added, "I'm looking forward to the next chapter of our lives. We'll make you happy, so please stay with us."
BTSFans responded, "His every word sounds so genuine and sincere.", "That's one beautiful and moving speech.", "You too made our lives so much better", and many more.

The next day at 4AM KST, JUNGKOOK wrote on BTS' social media account, "I know it's very late (I fell asleep right after I got home...) but I was so grateful today and I hope I could spend more time with you, ARMY. ARMY, we won another awards todayyyyy!!!!!!"
 
As his fans left numerous comments on his post, JUNGKOOK's name was trending on Twitter even though it was past 4AM in Korea.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to attend '2018 Melon Music Awards' on December 1.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, Moneytoday '2018 AAA', 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호