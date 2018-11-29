SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] A Buzz of Horror Run Through Fans as They Spot a Mysterious Figure at Taeyeon's Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] A Buzz of Horror Run Through Fans as They Spot a Mysterious Figure at Taeyeon's Concert

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.29 14:48 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] A Buzz of Horror Run Through Fans as They Spot a Mysterious Figure at Taeyeons Concert
Fans became horrified after spotting an unidentified figure at K-pop girl group Taeyeon's concert in Hong Kong.

On November 17, Taeyeon's solo concert ['s... TAEYEON CONCERT'] took place at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong.

On this day, Taeyeon heated up the stadium for two and a half hours with her professional performance.TaeyeonAs fans still had the excitement from seeing Taeyeon and watching her perform even after the concert, they started sharing their concert experience online.

Then, one fan came around and posted a picture that was taken when the concert was heading towards the end.

It looked like another beautiful picture that showed the concert's finale.TaeyeonHowever, fans could not help but notice a ghost-like figure at the very back of the audience area.

They responded, "That thing is creeping me out so much! Can someone please tell me what that is?", "I was about to go to bed, but I don't think I can anymore.", "What is that...? It is a ghost?", and many left similar comments.TaeyeonA few moments later, they were fortunately able to relax as fans who were at the concert clarified that the mysterious figure was actually a female restroom sign.

After discovering that it was just a female restroom sign, fans commented, "I was so scared earlier, but there really was no need to get scared at all. This is absolutely hilarious!", "Seriously? Why would anyone make the restroom sign so big though? It seems absurd and pointless.", "Phew! What a relief!", and so on.Taeyeon(Lee Narin, Credit= 'girlsgeneration' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호