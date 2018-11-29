SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Reveals How His Appearance in 'Produce 101 Season 2' Shaped His Life
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Reveals How His Appearance in 'Produce 101 Season 2' Shaped His Life

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.29 14:00 수정 2018.11.29 14:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Reveals How His Appearance in Produce 101 Season 2 Shaped His Life
K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Kang Daniel shared his dream and goals.

On November 28, the production team of '2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2018 MAMA)' dropped a video of Wanna One talking about their dreams on its official social media account.
Kang DanielReminiscing the 'Produce 101 Season 2' days, Kang Daniel said, ""It's kind of weird that now I can call it the old days. I thought of it as my last shot. I think I practiced like crazy."
Kang DanielThen Kang Daniel added that he got to dream even bigger after he achieved his dream of being a singer.
Kang DanielHe said, "When people try to picture a genre, I hope that I could be the one that pops in their head just like Michael Jackson. I still want something more."
Kang DanielAfter winning the first place in Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2', Kang Daniel made his debut as a member of Wanna One in 2017, and now became an inspiration to many. 
Kang DanielHe continued, "I'm hardly a role model. I just think that all my hard work paid off. I hope other people could think like 'if that guy could make it, I could too' and gain some confidence."
Kang Daniel'2018 MAMA' will be held in three different countries in celebration of its 10th anniversary―Korea on December 10, Japan on December 12, and Hong Kong on December 14.

Meanwhile, Wanna One returned to the stage with its full album 1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY) released on November 19.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'mcountdown' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호