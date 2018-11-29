[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Reveals How His Appearance in 'Produce 101 Season 2' Shaped His Life

K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Kang Daniel shared his dream and goals.On November 28, the production team of '2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2018 MAMA)' dropped a video of Wanna One talking about their dreams on its official social media account.Reminiscing the 'Produce 101 Season 2' days, Kang Daniel said, ""It's kind of weird that now I can call it the old days. I thought of it as my last shot. I think I practiced like crazy."Then Kang Daniel added that he got to dream even bigger after he achieved his dream of being a singer.He said, "When people try to picture a genre, I hope that I could be the one that pops in their head just like Michael Jackson. I still want something more."After winning the first place in Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2', Kang Daniel made his debut as a member of Wanna One in 2017, and now became an inspiration to many.He continued, "I'm hardly a role model. I just think that all my hard work paid off. I hope other people could think like 'if that guy could make it, I could too' and gain some confidence."'2018 MAMA' will be held in three different countries in celebration of its 10th anniversary―Korea on December 10, Japan on December 12, and Hong Kong on December 14.Meanwhile, Wanna One returned to the stage with its full album 1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY) released on November 19.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'mcountdown' Facebook)(SBS Star)