[SBS Star] MOMOLAND's First Overseas Fan Meeting to Take Place in the Philippines!

K-pop girl group MOMOLAND is confirmed to hold its first overseas fan meeting in the Philippines.On November 28, MOMOLAND's management agency MLD Entertainment announced that the group will hold its first fan meeting in the Philippines on January 25, 2019.The fan meeting is scheduled to take place at SMART ARANETA COLISEUM in Cubao, the capital Manila's metropolitan area.According to the agency, MOMOLAND will hold a press conference about the upcoming fan meeting on December 10.Prior to its Manila fan meeting, MOMOLAND will greet domestic fans through its first official fan meeting 'HELLO, MERRY(GO)CHRISTMAS' on December 22.The first generation recruitment of MOMOLAND's official fan club MERRY-GO-ROUND is expected to take place during the event.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, MLD Entertainment)(SBS Star)