[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Gets Curious & Asks Questions to BTS' Homepage Master
작성 2018.11.29 11:36
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Gets Curious & Asks Questions to BTS Homepage Master
Korean actor Song Joong Ki was spotted getting curious and asking questions to K-pop boy group BTS' homepage master.

Recently, one image of Song Joong Ki at '2016 Korean Popular Culture & Arts Awards' suddenly began going around online.

It showed Song Joong Ki talking to one BTS fan with a professional camera, presumably a homepage master for BTS.Song Joong KiAt that time, BTS was performing its hit track 'Blood Sweat & Tears' on stage, and the fan was trying to take good shots of BTS with her camera.

It looks like Song Joong Ki was curiously watching what she was doing for a while, then decided to ask her a few questions.

In the image, Song Joong Ki leans towards the fan and asks her questions with a gentle smile.Song Joong KiWhile Song Joong Ki was busy chatting with the fan, his wife (girlfriend at that time) actress Song Hye Kyo did not seem to care what Song Joong Ki was up to at all.

On the contrary, Song Joong Ki's good friend actor Lee Kwang Soo seemed a little curious about what they were discussing and caught a glimpse of them.Song Hye Kyo and Lee Kwang SooMeanwhile, Song Joong Ki is getting ready to return on a small screen with an upcoming drama 'Asdal Chronicles' (literal title), which is to begin broadcasting in the first half of 2019.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)    
