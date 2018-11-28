SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Demonstrates the Sweet Husband Side of Himself Again
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Demonstrates the Sweet Husband Side of Himself Again

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.28 18:40 수정 2018.11.28 18:54 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Demonstrates the Sweet Husband Side of Himself Again
Korean actor Ahn Jae Hyeon showed his endless love for his wife actress Koo Hye Sun once again.

On November 25, tvN's variety show 'New Journey to the West 6' aired an episode in which showed Ahn Jae Hyeon having a good time playing 'a number of people' game with other cast.New Journey to the West 6In order to win 'a number of people' game, one has to randomly choose a television channel where there is the lowest number of people.

After playing rounds of this 'a number of people' game, Ahn Jae Hyeon and P.O from K-pop boy group Block B ended up being two losers.

So, the cast decided to play another round with just Ahn Jae Hyeon and P.O.

P.O chose #55 where there was only one person, and Ahn Jae Hyeon picked #59 where there were 27 people.New Journey to the West 6New Journey to the West 6As a result, Ahn Jae Hyeon had to choose another channel where it will determine the place that he will have to go all by himself.

When another cast Lee Soo Geun said, "Jae Hyeon, just choose a channel that you feel like choosing!", Ahn Jae Hyeon went for #119 without any hesitation.

It turned out to be a fishing channel, and so he had to get to an island located in the Yellow Sea all alone by 5AM. New Journey to the West 6New Journey to the West 6At that time when Ahn Jae Hyeon chose #119, everyone thought it was just a random number, but it was discovered that there was actually a reason for it.

Fans found out that Ahn Jae Hyeon chose this number because Koo Hye Sun's birthday is on November 9.Koo Hye SunAhn Jae Hyeon really may have randomly chosen the number, but fans' speculation seems more valid, since Ahn Jae Hyeon is known for being crazily in love with his wife.

▶ [SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Shows He Is Still Madly in Love with His Wife Koo Hye Sun

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'aagbanjh' Instagram, tvN New Journey to the West 6, 'NAVER' Official Website) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호