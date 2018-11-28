[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Demonstrates the Sweet Husband Side of Himself Again

Korean actor Ahn Jae Hyeon showed his endless love for his wife actress Koo Hye Sun once again.On November 25, tvN's variety show 'New Journey to the West 6' aired an episode in which showed Ahn Jae Hyeon having a good time playing 'a number of people' game with other cast.In order to win 'a number of people' game, one has to randomly choose a television channel where there is the lowest number of people.After playing rounds of this 'a number of people' game, Ahn Jae Hyeon and P.O from K-pop boy group Block B ended up being two losers.So, the cast decided to play another round with just Ahn Jae Hyeon and P.O.P.O chose #55 where there was only one person, and Ahn Jae Hyeon picked #59 where there were 27 people.As a result, Ahn Jae Hyeon had to choose another channel where it will determine the place that he will have to go all by himself.When another cast Lee Soo Geun said, "Jae Hyeon, just choose a channel that you feel like choosing!", Ahn Jae Hyeon went for #119 without any hesitation.It turned out to be a fishing channel, and so he had to get to an island located in the Yellow Sea all alone by 5AM.At that time when Ahn Jae Hyeon chose #119, everyone thought it was just a random number, but it was discovered that there was actually a reason for it.Fans found out that Ahn Jae Hyeon chose this number because Koo Hye Sun's birthday is on November 9.Ahn Jae Hyeon really may have randomly chosen the number, but fans' speculation seems more valid, since Ahn Jae Hyeon is known for being crazily in love with his wife.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'aagbanjh' Instagram, tvN New Journey to the West 6, 'NAVER' Official Website)(SBS Star)