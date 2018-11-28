[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT 127 Refuses to Follow What 'Simon Says'!

K-pop boy group NCT 127 embarked on a journey to find its true identity.On November 25 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', all members of NCT 127 turned into sexy rebels.The title track 'Simon Says' of its repackaged album 'NCT #127 Regulate' is an urban hip hop song full of bass riff and synth sounds that brings out the charisma and subtle sexiness in NCT 127.Throughout the lyrics, NCT 127 borrows the voice of 'Simon' to point out the social norms that has been indoctrinated by society and media.Moreover, whenever Simon attempts to brainwash NCT 127 with a new regulation, it never falls for it, and questions its essence instead.In this day and age where all the lines are blurred and the society became one big grey area, NCT 127's track suggests a critical message that we all need a dose of introspection every now and then.If you want to be a part of NCT 127's intricate, but meaningful journey, please click the video below!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)