[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Sooyoung to Hold an Exhibition to Look Back on Her 20s

Sooyoung from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation is planning to hold a special exhibition to bid her 20s farewell.On November 28, it was announced that Sooyoung's exhibition 'Made in Choi Soo Young: the Star/Farewell that Shines' will be held from December 29 until 30.'Made in Choi Soo Young: the Star/Farewell that Shines' was specially organized as Sooyoung is entering her 30s (in Korean age) next year.With the help of this exhibition, Sooyoung will walk through and share her memories in her 20s as an actress, singer, and Choi Soo Young herself.The exhibition will also provide her the time to properly say goodbye to her sweet 20s.It has been said that Sooyoung will be taking part in the overall planning of the exhibition, such as selecting the best photos/videos out of the ones that she had taken so far.'Made in Choi Soo Young: the Star/Farewell that Shines' not only will come as meaningful to Sooyoung, but also to others who are entering their 30s or excited about going into their 20s next year.Meanwhile, Sooyoung has recently began filming her upcoming romantic comedy drama 'So, I Married My Anti-fan' (literal translation).