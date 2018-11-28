SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Tops Billboard Chart with Her Solo Debut Track!
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Tops Billboard Chart with Her Solo Debut Track!

작성 2018.11.28 16:10
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Tops Billboard Chart with Her Solo Debut Track!
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE set a record as a Korean female solo artist.

On November 28, JENNIE ranked #1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart with her solo debut track 'SOLO' and proved her popularity across the globe.
JENNIEIn 2016, BLACKPINK marked #1 and #2 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart with its double title track 'BOOMBAYAH' and 'WHISTLE' of its debut album 'SQUARE ONE'.
JENNIEAfter that, BLACKPINK topped the same chart four times in a row with its other track 'BOOMBAYAH', 'PLAYING WITH FIRE', 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST' and 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.

Then, a year later, the group once again marked #1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart with JENNIE's solo debut track 'SOLO'.
JENNIEThis glowing achievement must have held a lot of meaning to JENNIE since she finally succeeded in getting her name out there as a solo artist, not a member of BLACKPINK after six years of training.
JENNIEOn top of that, JENNIE wrote history by topping iTunes Chart in 40 countries for the first time as a Korean female solo artist, and marking #1 on numerous domestic charts 15 days in a row.

Meanwhile, the rest of BLACKPINK members are planning on making their solo debut after JENNIE.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' Facebook, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)     
