SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Claudia Kim & Ezra Miller Make Surprise Visit to Theater Where Their Movie Is Shown
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Claudia Kim & Ezra Miller Make Surprise Visit to Theater Where Their Movie Is Shown

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.28 14:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Claudia Kim & Ezra Miller Make Surprise Visit to Theater Where Their Movie Is Shown
Korean actress Claudia Kim and American actor Ezra Miller surprised the audience at a movie theater by making a surprise visit.

On November 27, Claudia Kim and Ezra Miller went to one movie theater in Seoul where their movie 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' was showing.

Claudia Kim uploaded a video of them at the movie theater on her social media account and commented, "It was so fun watching the movie with our Korean fans. Thank you for continuously showing your support even during times when there were controversies."

In the video, Ezra Miller holds the camera in front of the audience at the end of their movie and shouts out, "We love you! Saranghae ('I love you' in Korean)!"
 

Previously on November 26, Claudia Kim and Ezra Miller hinted their surprise visit via social media.

They shared a video saying, "So, the greatest movie in the world 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' is still out in Korea in the theaters. Not only are we in it, but we also love it so much."

They added, "Here's what we are going to do. We have a plan. We're going to go to some theater, a theater somewhere in Seoul tomorrow night. We'll watch the movie together. See you there!"
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

내일 밤에 만나요？？ #신비한동물사전

C L A U D I A 수현(@claudiashkim)님의 공유 게시물님,


'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' is the second installment of the 'Fantastic Beasts' series set in British author J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World.

In the film, Claudia Kim plays the role of 'Nagini'―the iconic snake in 'Harry Potter' series while Ezra Miller plays a quiet young wizard with a dark secret named 'Credence Barebone'.

The movie has been released in theaters in Korea on November 14.Claudia Kim and Ezra Miller(Lee Narin, Credit= 'claudiashkim' Instagram, Warner Bros. Korea)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호