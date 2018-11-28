[SBS Star] Claudia Kim & Ezra Miller Make Surprise Visit to Theater Where Their Movie Is Shown

Korean actress Claudia Kim and American actor Ezra Miller surprised the audience at a movie theater by making a surprise visit.On November 27, Claudia Kim and Ezra Miller went to one movie theater in Seoul where their movie 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' was showing.Claudia Kim uploaded a video of them at the movie theater on her social media account and commented, "It was so fun watching the movie with our Korean fans. Thank you for continuously showing your support even during times when there were controversies."In the video, Ezra Miller holds the camera in front of the audience at the end of their movie and shouts out, "We love you! Saranghae ('I love you' in Korean)!"Previously on November 26, Claudia Kim and Ezra Miller hinted their surprise visit via social media.They shared a video saying, "So, the greatest movie in the world 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' is still out in Korea in the theaters. Not only are we in it, but we also love it so much."They added, "Here's what we are going to do. We have a plan. We're going to go to some theater, a theater somewhere in Seoul tomorrow night. We'll watch the movie together. See you there!"'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' is the second installment of the 'Fantastic Beasts' series set in British author J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World.In the film, Claudia Kim plays the role of 'Nagini'―the iconic snake in 'Harry Potter' series while Ezra Miller plays a quiet young wizard with a dark secret named 'Credence Barebone'.The movie has been released in theaters in Korea on November 14.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'claudiashkim' Instagram, Warner Bros. Korea)(SBS Star)