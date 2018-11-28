SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Block B P.O Confesses WINNER MINO Got More Arrogant After Debut?
[SBS Star] Block B P.O Confesses WINNER MINO Got More Arrogant After Debut?

K-pop boy group Block B's member P.O revealed that MINO, a member of boy group WINNER has changed a little since his debut.

On November 27 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Idol Room', MINO made an appearance as he recently made his solo debut.
P.O & MINO & HOONYOn this day, two of his best friends, P.O, and his fellow group member HOONY made a surprise visit to the filming site to show their support.
P.O & MINO & HOONYWhen the host of the show asked them how they saved each other's name in their phone, MINO proudly revealed that he saved P.O as 'Brother Pyoji', but P.O made everyone laugh by saying that he just saved MINO by his name.
P.O & MINO & HOONYHowever, P.O and HOONY's disclosure didn't stop there.

When the host Jung Hyung Don asked, "Between P.O and MINO, who do you think is hotter?", HOONY answered, "MINO once said that P.O was more popular in high school but now it's him since he gained a growing popularity since debut."
P.O & MINO & HOONYP.O chimed in and said, "I'm saying this as his best friend but I think he is so full of himself. It's like he forgot about the old days."

He continued, "It's kind of sad but I'm going to tell him when he gets better."
P.O & MINO & HOONYLater on, P.O and MINO unveiled their collaboration track 'Dear My Wife', the one they made in high school together pretending like they are writing a letter for their future wife.

The hosts responded, "You must have liked someone at that time to make a song like this."

Then, P.O naively revealed the initials of his past crush and made everyone at the site burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, MINO's first solo full album 'XX' was released on November 26.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit = JTBC Idol Room)

(SBS Star)      
