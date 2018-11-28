[SBS Star] IU Mesmerizes Her Fans with the Cutest Habit of All Time!



K-pop artist IU has an adorable habit when receiving an award.Recently, pictures of IU receiving an award garnered a tremendous attention online.It turns out that whenever IU gets an award, she gets a little excited and express joy with this cute gesture.It looks like the idea of getting a new trophy makes her pretty happy but little impatient.This cute habit of hers put a smile on everyone's faces and made IU appear more relatable than ever.After the pictures of IU went viral, fans commented, "Look at her reaching for the trophy. Isn't that the cutest thing?", "She always looks adorable no matter what she does.", "Her hands though!", and so on.Meanwhile, IU will resume her 10th debut anniversary tour 'dlwlrma' with the concert in Hong Kong on December 8.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '_IUofficial' Twitter, Online Community, '1theK' YouTube, JTBC)(SBS Star)