[SBS Star] VIDEO: MONSTA X Leaves Its Fans Wanting More with 'Shoot Out'

K-pop boy group MONSTA X surely knows a way to catch the eyes of the public.On November 25 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', MONSTA X successfully wrapped up its last stage of 'Shoot Out'.The title track 'Shoot Out' of its second full album 'Take.1 ARE YOU THERE?' demonstrates a perfect combination between trap and rock.Finding a balance between two different genres is not an easy task, but with appropriate tools like the ones MONSTA X used in its track, sometimes artists could give birth to a masterpiece like 'Shoot Out'.The synthesizer bass sounds throughout the song beautifully ties up the whole track together, and even adds a hint of futuristic vibe.Starting from the dramatic kick in the air at the beginning to the scene where WONHO pretends like he is shooting other members, the entire choreography is so well-orchestrated that people could use its performance as a reference to explain the definition of perfection.Make sure to check out the video below, and get a glimpse of MONSTA X's hypnotizing stage!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)