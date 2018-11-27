[SBS Star] How Did BTS JIN End Up Being Called a Tortilla Chip?

Over the years since BTS made debut in 2013, its member JIN has been given many nicknames by ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) around the world.While some nicknames were mutually used between Korean and non-Korean ARMY, some just stayed around them.Recently, ARMY in Korea discovered that ARMY outside of Korea have been calling JIN 'Dorito'.It is what exactly you are thinking of; the name 'Dorito' derives from the famous chip brand 'Doritos' which are triangular tortilla chips that come in various flavors.Apparently, they came up with the nickname as JIN has broad shoulders and slim waist which remind them of a 'Dorito' chip.To demonstrate this, they shared pictures that well-display JIN's Dorito-shaped body.Some even edited a 'Dorito' chip on his body, which showed how suitable this nickname was to JIN.Korean fans reacted, "Haha I don't think it would be possible not to think of JIN when I eat 'Doritos' now!", "JIN really does have a Dorito-shaped body! This is such a smart nickname!", "We should all tell JIN. He's going to love the nickname for sure!", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS is preparing itself for a special performance at '2018 Melon Music Awards', which is scheduled to held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul on December 1.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)