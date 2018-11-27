SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Wears This Particular Ring Throughout World Tour?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Wears This Particular Ring Throughout World Tour?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.27 15:54 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Wears This Particular Ring Throughout World Tour?
A certain accessory that K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE wears garnered attention online.

Recently, photos of J-HOPE that were taken during the group's ongoing 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour went viral in various online communities.

The photos show J-HOPE wearing a certain ring, and the ring may not look that special as he is already well-known for his love for statement pieces.
BTS J-HOPEHowever, if you take a closer look, you will find out that the ring is designed after Taegeukgi―the national flag of South Korea.
BTS J-HOPEEven during BTS' Japanese dome tour this month, J-HOPE could be seen proudly wearing his ring.

Despite the group's recent incidents with Japanese media including the abrupt cancellation of a television performance, J-HOPE clearly paid respect to his country.

▶ [SBS Star] Japanese Music Show Rules out BTS of Its Lineup a Day Before the Show?

▶ [SBS Star] BTS JIMIN to Comfort His Fans About Recent Controversy at Tokyo Dome Concert
BTS J-HOPEFans commented, "That's worth some respect. How thoughtful!", "I heard that he ordered the ring himself. Custom-made. South Korea represent!", and many more.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to continue its 'LOVE YOURSELF' tour in Taoyuan, Taiwan on December 8.

(Credit= Online Community, 'fricajewelry' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호