[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Wears This Particular Ring Throughout World Tour?

A certain accessory that K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE wears garnered attention online.Recently, photos of J-HOPE that were taken during the group's ongoing 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour went viral in various online communities.The photos show J-HOPE wearing a certain ring, and the ring may not look that special as he is already well-known for his love for statement pieces.However, if you take a closer look, you will find out that the ring is designed after Taegeukgi―the national flag of South Korea.Even during BTS' Japanese dome tour this month, J-HOPE could be seen proudly wearing his ring.Despite the group's recent incidents with Japanese media including the abrupt cancellation of a television performance, J-HOPE clearly paid respect to his country.Fans commented, "That's worth some respect. How thoughtful!", "I heard that he ordered the ring himself. Custom-made. South Korea represent!", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to continue its 'LOVE YOURSELF' tour in Taoyuan, Taiwan on December 8.(Credit= Online Community, 'fricajewelry' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)