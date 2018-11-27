SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] So Jisub Proves His Popularity in Taiwan with His Latest Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] So Jisub Proves His Popularity in Taiwan with His Latest Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.27 16:25 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] So Jisub Proves His Popularity in Taiwan with His Latest Drama
Korean actor So Jisub successfully wrapped up the promotional activity of his latest drama 'My Secret Terrius' in Taiwan.

On November 24, So Jisub paid a visit to Taipei, Taiwan to promote his latest drama 'My Secret Terrius', and his three-day trip caught the eyes of many local media outlets and his fans.

From the moment he arrived at the airport to the press conference and meet and greet session, numerous local news channels and his fans followed him everywhere he went.
So JisubBefore meeting up with his fans, So Jisub held a press conference to provide an opportunity for the local media outlets to ask questions regarding his previous work and future plans.
So JisubWhilst explaining the reason why he chose this drama, So Jisub said, "I was so grateful when I heard the news that 'My Secret Terrius' received a lot of love. I chose this drama because I really liked the script. It had gravitas, but was quite humorous at the same time."

He added, "I tried my best to demonstrate the both sides of my character―a flawless agent, and a kind and warm babysitter."
So JisubWhen he showed up at the meet and greet session, So Jisub made the crowd go wild by saying "Hello, I'm Terrius."

So Jisub greeted is fans in Taipei by having an adorable photo op session and handing out the autographed poster of his drama.
So JisubHe said, "Thank you for loving our drama 'My Secret Terrius'. Don't worry about a thing and just stay happy because Terrius will always be there for you. I'll protect you."

Meanwhile, So Jisub is currently working on choosing his next project.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 51K)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호