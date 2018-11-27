[SBS Star] So Jisub Proves His Popularity in Taiwan with His Latest Drama

Korean actor So Jisub successfully wrapped up the promotional activity of his latest drama 'My Secret Terrius' in Taiwan.On November 24, So Jisub paid a visit to Taipei, Taiwan to promote his latest drama 'My Secret Terrius', and his three-day trip caught the eyes of many local media outlets and his fans.From the moment he arrived at the airport to the press conference and meet and greet session, numerous local news channels and his fans followed him everywhere he went.Before meeting up with his fans, So Jisub held a press conference to provide an opportunity for the local media outlets to ask questions regarding his previous work and future plans.Whilst explaining the reason why he chose this drama, So Jisub said, "I was so grateful when I heard the news that 'My Secret Terrius' received a lot of love. I chose this drama because I really liked the script. It had gravitas, but was quite humorous at the same time."He added, "I tried my best to demonstrate the both sides of my character―a flawless agent, and a kind and warm babysitter."When he showed up at the meet and greet session, So Jisub made the crowd go wild by saying "Hello, I'm Terrius."So Jisub greeted is fans in Taipei by having an adorable photo op session and handing out the autographed poster of his drama.He said, "Thank you for loving our drama 'My Secret Terrius'. Don't worry about a thing and just stay happy because Terrius will always be there for you. I'll protect you."Meanwhile, So Jisub is currently working on choosing his next project.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 51K)(SBS Star)