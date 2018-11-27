SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] WINNER MINO's Solo Album 'XX' Sweeps Music Charts Worldwide
[SBS Star] WINNER MINO's Solo Album 'XX' Sweeps Music Charts Worldwide

작성 2018.11.27
K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO secured his position as a solo artist with his latest release.

On November 26 at 6PM KST, MINO dropped his first solo full album 'XX' with the title track 'FIANCÉ'.

As soon as its official release, 'FIANCÉ' topped multiple domestic real time music charts including Melon, Genie, Bugs, Mnet, and Soribada.
WINNER MINOMINO's new solo album is not just ranking high in Korea, but also is getting a global recognition.

On the iTunes' Top Albums chart, 'XX' ranked #1 in 17 different countries including Argentina, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and more.
WINNER MINOAlthough MINO has released solo tracks and singles in the past, 'XX' is his first full album as a solo artist.

Featuring 12 fresh tracks in total, MINO had co-composed and co-written all tracks of the album.
WINNER MINOCheck out MINO's 'FIANCÉ' music video below.
 

(Credit= 'WINNER' YouTube, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
