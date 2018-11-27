[SBS Star] Park Hyung Sik Shares What He Does After Shower to Perfect His Character in Musical

Korean actor Park Hyung Sik revealed what he does after taking a shower to perfect his charming character in his current musical 'Elisabeth'.On November 26 episode of MBC 'Section TV', Park Hyung Sik talked about taking part in 'Elisabeth' as 'Death' (Der Tod), who has a deadly charm.The interviewer asked, "What kind of things did you do to better your acting as Death, Hyung Sik?"Park Hyung Sik answered, "After getting out of the shower, I would make different sexy poses in front of the mirror."As soon as he said this, the interviewer as well as all the other cast members burst into laughter, then asked him to show them what he usually does.After making one pose in front of the camera, Park Hyung Sik shied away and commented, "I don't think this is it."Then, Park Hyung Sik also mentioned how the co-star Oak Joo Hyun as the character 'Elisabeth' helped him with his acting.The actor said, "Joo Hyun is really strict when it comes to practicing. One day, she called me at 12 in the morning. I picked it up thinking it was something urgent."He continued, "But she told me to get my sheet music out, and we practiced for hours over the phone."'Elisabeth' tells the story of Elisabeth, the Empress of Austria, whose life had more twists and turns than a drama.Particularly, it portrays her relationship with charming Death.Meanwhile, 'Elisabeth' began its showing on November 17 and it is scheduled to continue until February 10, 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Section TV, EMK Musical Company)(SBS Star)