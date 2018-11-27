[SBS Star] Super Junior RyeoWook to Return as a Solo Artist

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member RyeoWook will make his comeback as a solo artist next month.On November 27, RyeoWook's management agency SM Entertainment confirmed that RyeoWook will release his second mini album on December 10 through multiple music streaming websites including Melon, Genie, Bugs, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and Xiami Music.To garner the public's attention before the album's official release, RyeoWook decided to unveil one of his track 'One and Only' of his upcoming album on November 28 at 6PM.His pre-release track 'One and Only' is a classic R&B pop song full of acoustic guitar sounds and electro sounds that brings out RyeoWook's sweet voice.By using expressions such as "A distance between you and me", RyeoWook tried to imply a message through his lyrics that he and his lover are destined to be together even though it might take a little time.As the main vocalist of Super Junior, RyeoWook proved his singing skills by participating in the soundtracks of many dramas and making appearances at musicals.Back in January 2016, he secured his position as a solo artist with his first mini album 'The Little Prince'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SM Entertainment, 'superjunior' Facebook)(SBS Star)