SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior RyeoWook to Return as a Solo Artist
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Super Junior RyeoWook to Return as a Solo Artist

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.27 13:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior RyeoWook to Return as a Solo Artist
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member RyeoWook will make his comeback as a solo artist next month.

On November 27, RyeoWook's management agency SM Entertainment confirmed that RyeoWook will release his second mini album on December 10 through multiple music streaming websites including Melon, Genie, Bugs, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and Xiami Music.
RyeowookTo garner the public's attention before the album's official release, RyeoWook decided to unveil one of his track 'One and Only' of his upcoming album on November 28 at 6PM.

His pre-release track 'One and Only' is a classic R&B pop song full of acoustic guitar sounds and electro sounds that brings out RyeoWook's sweet voice.
RyeowookBy using expressions such as "A distance between you and me", RyeoWook tried to imply a message through his lyrics that he and his lover are destined to be together even though it might take a little time.
RyeowookAs the main vocalist of Super Junior, RyeoWook proved his singing skills by participating in the soundtracks of many dramas and making appearances at musicals.
RyeoWookBack in January 2016, he secured his position as a solo artist with his first mini album 'The Little Prince'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SM Entertainment, 'superjunior' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호