[SBS Star] BTS JIN & SUGA Go Fishing on Their Day Off
작성 2018.11.27 10:51
JIN and SUGA from K-pop boy group BTS revealed what they did on their day off.

On November 26, JIN shared four pictures of himself enjoying a break with SUGA on the group's official social media account.

In the first two pictures, JIN and SUGA stand in front of a fishing boat before going aboard.JIN and SUGAIn the next picture, they are fishing where it looks like it is far from land.

The last picture shows JIN with a big smile after catching two fish.

Along with these pictures, JIN wrote, "Fishing with Yoon-gi (SUGA's real name) on our day off."JIN and SUGAJINBack in summer when BTS went to Malta, JIN and SUGA promised to go fishing together one day.

Since JIN and SUGA always demonstrate great chemistry as the two oldest members of the group, fans awaited to see the two going fishing together.

After waiting for several months, they finally got to see the two enjoying fishing together as they wished.
JIN and SUGAMeanwhile, BTS is getting ready to show a special performance to the audience at '2018 Melon Music Awards' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul on December 1.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
