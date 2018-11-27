[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL Belatedly Wears His Halloween Costume at His Birthday Party

찬파에서 데드풀 찬열이가 어떻게 등장했는지 다들 봐주셔야만한다 진심으로 심장 떨어졌어,, 그저 오열 pic.twitter.com/viHe4ou9Rj — 박포코 (@pcy_poko) 2018년 11월 26일

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL finally got the chance to wear his belated Halloween costume.On November 26, CHANYEOL had his birthday party with his fans at SMTOWN THEATRE coexartium, Seoul.During the event, CHANYEOL appeared in the very suit that he was supposed to wear for the recent SMTOWN Halloween party.On November 8 episode of KBS' 'Happy Together 4', fellow EXO member BAEKHYUN explained that CHANYEOL prepared a bespoke 'Deadpool' costume, but was unable to attend the party because the shipment got delayed at the customs.Although he unfortunately missed this year's Halloween blast, CHANYEOL still had the chance to wear the costume for his fans.CHANYEOL, fully dressed up in his favorite superhero's costume, appeared from the back doors to greet his fans up close.Meanwhile, EXO recently wrapped up its promotional activities for the group's fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO'.(Credit= 'Fever_sensation' 'pcy_poko' Twitter, SBS funE)(SBS Star)