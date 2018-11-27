[SBS Star] SHINee TAEMIN Successfully Wraps up His First Japan Solo Tour

K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN finished his first solo tour in Japan.TAEMIN kicked off his first solo tour 'TAEMIN Japan 1st TOUR ～SIRIUS～' in Kanagawa on September 21, visited 15 more cities in Japan, and held 32 concerts in total.TAEMIN sold out all the tickets for his concert, and proved his growing popularity in Japan and his potential as a solo artist by attracting more than 100,000 audience.TAEMIN wrapped up his three-month long solo tour with the concert at Musashino no Mori General Sports Plaza Main Arena, Tokyo held on November 24 to 26.During his last concert, TAEMIN mesmerized the audience with his beloved tracks such as 'Danger', 'Press Your Number', and 'MOVE', and showcased a few tracks of his upcoming first Japanese full album 'TAEMIN'.At the end of the concert, TAEMIN made the crowd go wild by saying, "I could make my dreams come true thanks to you guys. With this tour, I think I took my first step. Please keep an eye on TAEMIN who will grow step by step."Meanwhile, TAEMIN will release his first Japanese full album 'TAEMIN' on November 28.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)