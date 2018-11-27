SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE's Impeccable Metamorphosis into a 'SOLO' Artist!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE's Impeccable Metamorphosis into a 'SOLO' Artist!

작성 2018.11.27
When it comes to catching the eyes of the public, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE is second to none.

On November 25 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', JENNIE successfully kicked off the promotional activity of her solo debut single 'SOLO'.
JENNIEHer debut single 'SOLO' is a trendy hip-hop song that cleverly reinterpreted the features of a pop song.
JENNIEWhen turning into a solo artist, the biggest obstacle JENNIE had to face was probably herself―since she must have beat the certain level of expectation she built as a member of BLACKPINK in order to make it as a solo artist.
JENNIEThe red skin-tight strapless dress and shiny red boots were a perfect addition to her stage since both of those items not only brought out the charisma and sexiness in JENNIE, but also gave off a bit of holiday vibe.
JENNIEWhilst watching the stage of 'SOLO', the audience might feel like they got an early Christmas present since every bit of her performance is full of delightful surprises.

Make sure to check out the video below, and watch JENNIE's flawless metamorphosis into a solo artist.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
