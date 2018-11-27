[SBS Star] VIDEO: There Is No Way Out of TWICE's Charms Once You Are in It!

It seems like a lot of people are struggling to get out of K-pop girl group TWICE's charms.On November 25 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', TWICE showcased its another adorable song 'YES or YES'.'YES or YES' is the title track of its sixth mini album of the same name, which was released on November 5.It is a traditional synth-pop song mixed with reggae and arena rock that delivers bright energy to the listeners.TWICE members cutely asks in the lyrics, "I'm going to make this simple for you. Is it yes or yes? You better tell me yes.", even though they already know what they want for an answer.With their lovely smile when they ask though, no one will probably be able to give them a firm "No."On this day, TWICE stole fans' hearts with a performance that is overloaded with attractiveness and cuteness.Will you say "Yes!" to TWICE?(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)