[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXID Is Finally Back as a 5-member Group!

K-pop girl group EXID has finally returned with all five members―HANI, HYELIN, JEONGHWA, LE, and SOLJI.On November 25 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', EXID had a comeback stage with 'I LOVE YOU'.'I LOVE YOU' is a digital single that was released on November 21.It comes as a meaningful track to EXID as well as fans as it marks SOLJI's return in about two years on stage after her hiatus due to hyperthyroidism.Since it was also composed and written by Shinsadong Tiger who produced many of EXID's past hit songs such as 'UP&DOWN', 'Ah Yeah', and 'LADY', this new song gives off the similar kind of exciting vibe.The melody is very addictive and definitely seems iconic to EXID.Each member's unique tone of voice blends well with 'I LOVE YOU', and the choreography makes the viewers wonder how much more charismatic and sexy the group is going to get.Watch EXID's first performance as a 5-member group in two years below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)