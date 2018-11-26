[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yook Sungjae Gets Hit as He Gets All Questions About His Mother Wrong

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae embarrassed himself as he got all questions about his mother wrong.On November 25 episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House', the cast―Yook Sungjae, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se-hyung, and Lee Sang Yun were seen spending time their new master veteran actress Kim Soo-mi.While resting in the living room together, Kim Soo-mi said, "My son is around the same age as you guys. How much do you know about your mom? Shall we play a little game?"Kim Soo-mi asked each member to write down their mother's favorite lipstick color, food, and male celebrity.When Yook Sungjae was asked about this, he said, "I know a lot of things about my mom. I even know which lipstick brand she likes. Not too long ago, I went to a department store with my mom and bought her a lipstick."To the questions, Yook Sungjae confidently wrote, "A light red lipstick by OOO (name of a cosmetics brand), han-jeongsik (traditional Korean set meal), and actor Zo In Sung."Then, Yook Sungjae called his mother to check his answer.The rule was, Lee Seung Gi would hit Yook Sungjae with a gourd for each of Yook Sungjae's wrong answer.Without knowing that Yook Sungjae was in the middle of filming 'Master in the House', Yook Sungjae's mother softly picked up his call.Yook Sungjae told his mother, "Mom. I have a couple of questions to ask you before I begin filming 'Master in the House', because we are going to talk about our mother in this episode."When Yook Sungjae asked what her favorite color of lipstick was, Yook Sungjae's mother answered, "I like a little orange-ish lipstick."Shocked after getting hit by Lee Seung Gi, Yook Sungjae began to stammer and adding some hints to his mother when asking about the next question, which he was not allowed to do.He said, "Where is your favorite restaurant? You know the restaurant around Dosan park? What's your favorite food?"A brief moment later, Yook Sungjae's mother responded, "I like Vietnamese spring rolls."Yook Sungjae gets hit again, and asked her the last question, "Okay, mom. Who is your favorite actor? You can say an actor's name. You told me that it is this person before. You told me that he was very good-looking."Yook Sungjae's mother answered, "This isn't easy. I would say that it is Jang Dong Gun."As a result, Yook Sungjae was punished with a strong strike of a gourd by Lee Seung Gi once again.Although it sadly turned out Yook Sungjae knows less than his mother than he thinks, it certainly made a lot of people laugh.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)