SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ezra Miller Visits Korea & Hangs Out with Claudia Kim!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ezra Miller Visits Korea & Hangs Out with Claudia Kim!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.26 16:04 수정 2018.11.26 16:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ezra Miller Visits Korea & Hangs Out with Claudia Kim!
American actor Ezra Miller was seen spending a memorable time in Seoul, Korea with Korean actress Claudia Kim.

On November 26, Claudia Kim posted lots of pictures of herself hanging out with her 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' co-star Ezra Miller in Seoul.

In the pictures, Claudia Kim is at a character goods store and makes playful poses with Ezra Miller next to big-sized characters around the store.

Their facial expressions as well as poses tell us that they are close friends who feel very comfortable with each other.Claudia Kim and Ezra MillerClaudia Kim and Ezra MillerIn the other pictures, Claudia Kim and Ezra Miller are having a meal at a restaurant where it serves traditional Korean food.

What makes the pictures funny is Ezra Miller's mouth caught in the midst of eating a mouthful of kimchi, a traditional Korean dish made of seasoned vegetables and salt.

Along with these pictures, Claudia Kim wrote, "Look who's here! Ezra is in Seoul! We're just playing around in Seoul."Claudia Kim and Ezra MillerBack in September, 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' surprised Koreans by revealing that Claudia Kim is playing the role of 'Nagini'―the iconic snake in 'Harry Potter' series.

In the film, Ezra Miller plays a quiet young wizard with a dark secret named 'Credence Barebone'.
Claudia Kim and Ezra Miller'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' is the second of five all new adventures in British author J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World.

The movie has been released in theaters in Korea on November 14. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'claudiashkim' Instagram, Warner Bros. Korea)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호