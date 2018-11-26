[SBS Star] Ezra Miller Visits Korea & Hangs Out with Claudia Kim!

American actor Ezra Miller was seen spending a memorable time in Seoul, Korea with Korean actress Claudia Kim.On November 26, Claudia Kim posted lots of pictures of herself hanging out with her 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' co-star Ezra Miller in Seoul.In the pictures, Claudia Kim is at a character goods store and makes playful poses with Ezra Miller next to big-sized characters around the store.Their facial expressions as well as poses tell us that they are close friends who feel very comfortable with each other.In the other pictures, Claudia Kim and Ezra Miller are having a meal at a restaurant where it serves traditional Korean food.What makes the pictures funny is Ezra Miller's mouth caught in the midst of eating a mouthful of kimchi, a traditional Korean dish made of seasoned vegetables and salt.Along with these pictures, Claudia Kim wrote, "Look who's here! Ezra is in Seoul! We're just playing around in Seoul."Back in September, 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' surprised Koreans by revealing that Claudia Kim is playing the role of 'Nagini'―the iconic snake in 'Harry Potter' series.In the film, Ezra Miller plays a quiet young wizard with a dark secret named 'Credence Barebone'.'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' is the second of five all new adventures in British author J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World.The movie has been released in theaters in Korea on November 14.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'claudiashkim' Instagram, Warner Bros. Korea)(SBS Star)