[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Sends a Heartwarming Letter to His Old Dance Teacher

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN expressed gratitude to his old dance teacher.On November 19, JIMIN's former contemporary dance teacher wrote on her social media account, "From a kind, passionate little boy to a superstar."She added, "This reminds me of the old days when JIMIN was just 16, 17 years old and growing with the academy."His teacher continued, "Thank you JIMIN's dad for bringing his autograph. When he called me and said that he'll visit the academy, I felt so proud. I support JIMIN, who always works hard."In JIMIN's letter, he wrote, "It feels like yesterday when I practiced and learned at the academy but I miss it already. I'm sorry I couldn't make it to the studio. I'll always root for you."After JIMIN's letter was revealed to the public, the fans commented, "My heart is just melting.", "Thank you so much for teaching JIMIN.", "He is so sweet and kind. This is why he is so successful!", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS will resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with the concert in Japan which will be held on January 12, 2019.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'kimdokyung1011' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)