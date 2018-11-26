[SBS Star] BTS V & Yoon Jong Shin's Collaboration Track Coming Up?

Korean singer/music producer Yoon Jong Shin praised boy group BTS member V's unique singing voice.On November 25, Yoon Jong Shin mentioned BTS' music and its members during his live broadcast.After talking about BTS and his hopes for a future collaboration, Yoon Jong Shin specifically named V and revealed that he had written a song with V in mind.Yoon Jong Shin said, "I find V's voice so intriguing. V's voice is really charming. (Among BTS members) V's voice, in particular."He added, "To be honest, I have a song that I've written, and I would like V to sing the beginning part of it. The song would sound great with his voice."Yoon Jong Shin explained, "V has such a unique voice. His voice really has a distinctive charm. That's why I found his voice particularly intriguing."Previously, V has also mentioned being a big fan of Yoon Jong Shin's music.During his interview back in July, V chose Yoon Jong Shin's 'A Weary Day' (literal title) as the song he was interested in covering.Upon hearing the news, fans commented, "V and Yoon Jong Shin together? That sounds so good to be true!", "V's voice is very sentimental and unique, indeed.", "I can't wait for this collaboration. Please make it happen, Yoon Jong Shin!", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to attend '2018 Melon Music Awards' on December 1.(Credit= SBS funE, Big Hit Entertainment, 'yoonjongshin' Instagram)(SBS Star)