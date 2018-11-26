[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN Moves His Fans with a Thoughtful Comment

It looks like K-pop boy group EXO's BAEKHYUN genuinely cares about his fans.On November 24, BAEKHYUN held a live broadcast using social media to interact with his fans.During the live broadcast, one fan asked, "How many albums should I buy? Tell me!"Then BAEKHYUN replied, "No, you don't have to buy any more albums. I need to take care of EXO-L, our fan club. Buy something that can keep you warm not our albums. Like a puffer jacket or something."He added, "Don't buy any more albums. We already set a record by selling 10 million albums. Did you get a warm puffer jacket? This winter is going to be very cold."Judging by what BAEKHYUN said to his fans, he not only cares about their well-being, but also concerned about their financial situation.After the live broadcast, fans commented, "Isn't that the sweetest thing in the world?", "Stuff like that is one of the many reasons why I love him.", "I fell for him again.", and so on.Meanwhile, EXO became 'quintuple million seller' this year thanks to its fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' released on November 2 and sold more than 1.1 million copies.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'baekhyunee_exo' Instagram, 'weareoneEXO' Twitter)(SBS Star)