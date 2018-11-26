[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Tells How She Sensed Lee Byung Hun Was About to Propose to Her

Korean actress Lee Min-jung shared how she sensed actor Lee Byung Hun's romantic propose was about to happen.On November 25 episode of SBS' reality show 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Min-jung joined as a special guest and talked about her married life with Lee Byung Hun.While talking about whether if Lee Byung Hun still surprised Lee Min-jung, Lee Min-jung commented, "Lee Byung Hun used to surprise me a lot around the time when he was about to propose to me."Lee Min-jung went on to tell her story, "I could totally tell that he was about to propose to me. On that day, we rented a movie theater and watched Lee Byung Hun's new movie with other family members."The actress laughed and said, "So, he basically had prepared a special video for me at the end of the movie. I'm good at noticing subtle changes as well, but I became aware of it because of this one particular sentence that he kept repeating to me."She continued, "During the movie, Lee Byung Hun told me not to go to the restroom after the movie. Not just once, but three times! That's when I thought to myself, 'There must be a video that he had prepared for me that is to be played at the end of the movie.' He made it too obvious."Then, the host Shin Dong-yup asked, "Didn't the video still touch your heart, though?"Lee Min-jung shyly answered, "Yes, I still cried."Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung Hun got married in August 2013 and their son was born in March 2015.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)