[SBS Star] TWICE to Make Another Comeback in Just One Month!

K-pop girl group TWICE is planning on making another comeback in December.According to multiple industry insiders, TWICE will release a special repackaged album next month and already finished filming the music video in October in Mongolia.TWICE, who just celebrated its third debut anniversary succeeded in making all of its albums a mega hit.This year, TWICE topped numerous music charts and ranked #1 on many music shows with its fifth mini album 'What is Love?', second special album 'Summer Nights', and sixth mini album 'YES or YES'.The group sold more than 1.2 million albums in Korea and Japan respectively this year, topped Japan's Oricon Weekly Album Chart and Digital Albums Chart with 'YES or YES'.TWICE has also confirmed to hold its large-scale Japan dome tour; in the shortest amount of time as a foreign artist and for the first time as a K-pop girl group.The public is wondering how TWICE would wrap up 2018 since the group showed glowing achievements this year inside and outside the country.Meanwhile, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment announced that there will be no promotional activity of its upcoming album.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'JYPETWICE' Twitter)(SBS Star)