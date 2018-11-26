[SBS Star] Kim Jun-ho Reveals Sweet Text Messages from BTS V

Korean entertainer Kim Jun-ho revealed sweet text messages that he had received from BTS' member V.On November 25 episode of KBS' variety show '2 Days & 1 Night', Kim Jun-ho's team was seen holding a special live broadcast to attract the most viewers out of all teams.During the show, Kim Jun-ho said, "You know, V from BTS and I often play games together. I've actually texted V earlier, and I'm going to unveil his replies now."Their text messages went like this:I'm texting you, as we are holding a live broadcast during the shooting of '2 Days & 1 Night' today. You have lots of fans, so...! Please say something to your fans.Sorry for reading your text now. I was busy practicing. Are you doing well, hyung? I'm really enjoying watching the show. Oh, are my fans right there with you? I purple you.They are international fans who are watching our live broadcast online.We purple you.Oh, thank you.It's an expression that only ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) and BTS know.I purple you, too.Me too. I love you! Hope you always have a great day, hyung!All ARMY around the world screamed in happiness when they saw V's kind replies to Kim Jun-ho.Meanwhile, BTS is getting ready to show a special performance to the audience at '2018 Melon Music Awards' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul on December 1.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)