[SBS Star] Kim Jun-ho Reveals Sweet Text Messages from BTS V
작성 2018.11.26
Korean entertainer Kim Jun-ho revealed sweet text messages that he had received from BTS' member V.

On November 25 episode of KBS' variety show '2 Days & 1 Night', Kim Jun-ho's team was seen holding a special live broadcast to attract the most viewers out of all teams.

During the show, Kim Jun-ho said, "You know, V from BTS and I often play games together. I've actually texted V earlier, and I'm going to unveil his replies now."2 Days & 1 NightTheir text messages went like this:

Kim Jun-ho: I'm texting you, as we are holding a live broadcast during the shooting of '2 Days & 1 Night' today. You have lots of fans, so...! Please say something to your fans.

V: Sorry for reading your text now. I was busy practicing. Are you doing well, hyung? I'm really enjoying watching the show. Oh, are my fans right there with you? I purple you.2 Days & 1 NightKim Jun-ho: They are international fans who are watching our live broadcast online.

V: We purple you.

Kim Jun-ho: Oh, thank you.

V: It's an expression that only ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) and BTS know.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS V's "I Purple You" Goes Around the World as an Influential Sentence2 Days & 1 NightKim Jun-ho: I purple you, too.

V: Me too. I love you! Hope you always have a great day, hyung!

All ARMY around the world screamed in happiness when they saw V's kind replies to Kim Jun-ho.2 Days & 1 NightMeanwhile, BTS is getting ready to show a special performance to the audience at '2018 Melon Music Awards' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul on December 1.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS 2 Days & 1 Night, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
