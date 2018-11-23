[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOLDEN CHILD Wants to Grant All of Your Wishes!

The members of K-pop boy group GOLDEN CHILD turned into 10 attractive genies.On November 20 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', GOLDEN CHILD mesmerized the audience with its stellar performance.The title track 'Genie' of GOLDEN CHILD's third mini album 'WISH' is a dance-pop song that brings out the inner dancer in everyone.After watching overwhelmingly cute stage of GOLDEN CHILD, the listeners might feel an urge to grant all of its wishes even though the members are the ones who insist on being a 'Genie'.Whilst watching the stage of GOLDEN CHILD, one can easily lose track time since it takes a lot of effort and time to get to know every little quirks of the song.There is not enough words in the world to describe how well-orchestrated the choreography issince the audience can see almost every side of GOLDEN CHILD with just this one stage.Check out the video below and meet the cutest 'Genie' of all time!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)