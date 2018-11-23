[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Chosen as One of 'Men of the Year' by a Popular Magazine

Cha Eun-woo from K-pop boy group ASTRO landed the cover of men's magazine GQ KOREA for its 'Men of the Year' issue, which will be released in December.On November 23, GQ KOREA revealed that Cha Eun-woo has been chosen as one of 'Men of the Year' along with four other celebrities.Other GQ KOREA's 'Men of the Year' included actors Ha Jung Woo, Lee Dong Wook, Byun Yohan, professional soccer player Son Heung-min, and K-pop artist ZICO.This year, Cha Eun-woo perfectly demonstrated his musical as well as acting prowess.For music, Cha Eun-woo not only released a special mini album 'Rise Up' as ASTRO, but also dropped two solo soundtracks for his dramas.On top of releasing various songs, Cha Eun-woo successfully wrapped up his romance drama 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' and is currently starring in a web-drama 'TOP MANAGEMENT'.In the pictures that Cha Eun-woo had taken with the magazine, he exudes charisma and masculine charms.Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo's group ASTRO looks forward to meeting its fans at its upcoming concert 'ASTROAD to Seoul: STAR LIGHT' that is to be held for two days beginning from December 22.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, GQ KOREA, Yonhap News Agency, 'woozico0914' Instagram)(SBS Star)