[SBS Star] AOA Seol Hyun Expresses Love for Her Dog 'Dungchee'!

작성 2018.11.23
K-pop girl group AOA's member Seol Hyun's dog 'Dungchee' is gaining an increasing popularity.

On November 22 episode of SBS' variety show 'We Will Channel You!', Seol Hyun shared her day through a vlog.
Seol HyunAfter the episode, her dog Dungchee caught the eyes of many since Seol Hyun posted a lot of pictures of him on her social media account over the past couple of years.
Seol HyunHis face might look like as if he got stung by a bee bunch of times, but everyone cannot help but fall in love with Dungchee once they take a close look at him.
Seol HyunAlthough Dungchee turned two this year, he still sits on Seol Hyun's lap, acts like an adorable puppy and never leaves her side.
Seol HyunWhilst skimming through Dungchee's social media account who has more than 20,000 followers, one can just feel how much Seol Hyun loves her dog.
Seol HyunDungchee even posted a picture of himself reading his fan letter from overseas, and singing a song for his fans.

Meanwhile, Seol Hyun recently joined SBS' variety show 'We Will Channel You!' as a content creator.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS We Will Channel You!, 'dungchee' 'sh_9513' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호