[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW to Release His First Solo Album Since Debut

K-pop boy group SHINee's leader ONEW will make his solo debut.On November 12, SHINee's management agency SM Entertainment confirmed that ONEW will release his first solo album in early December.ONEW is currently adding few last touches to his album to unveil his first solo album before he enlists in the military on December 10.The news that ONEW will release a solo album garnered a tremendous attention among his fans since this would be the first time for him to release an album on his own even though he has worked with numerous artists outside the group over the past ten years.ONEW will enlist in the military on December 10, receive basic military training, and serve his national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier.As ONEW wanted to keep a low profile, the exact time and the place will not be revealed to the public and there will not be any farewell event on his enlistment date.ONEW made his debut as a member of SHINee back in 2008, and gained phenomenal popularity across the world with the group's hit songs such as 'Ring Ding Dong', 'Lucifer', 'Sherlock', and more.This year, SHINee released its 6th full album 'The Story of Light EP.1' in May to celebrate the group's 10th debut anniversary and swept the charts with its triple title tracks 'Good Evening', 'I Want You', and 'Our Page'.Meanwhile, ONEW is expected to be discharged from the military on July 20, 2020.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SM Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)