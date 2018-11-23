[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok & Yoon Si Yoon in Talks to Lead New SBS Drama

Actors Cho Jung Seok and Yoon Si Yoon may be working together for a new historical drama.On November 22, multiple media outlets reported that Cho Jung Seok and Yoon Si Yoon will be starring in upcoming SBS drama 'Ugeumchi'.In response to the report, a source from the drama's production team stated, "It is true that both Cho Jung Seok and Yoon Si Yoon are in talks to join 'Ugeumchi', but nothing has been confirmed yet."The drama is about the Ugeumchi Battle that took place in 1894 during the period of Donghak Peasant Revolution, an armed rebellion in Joseon Dynasty led by aggravated peasants against the corrupt government.If two actors accept the offer, they will play the roles of brothers who have different mothers but share the same father―a notorious, wealthy man who works for the government.The brothers ultimately confront each other and stand for the opposite side during the revolution, as one was the son of the man's slave, while the other was the "rightful son" born under the wife.'Ugeumchi' is written by screenwriter Jung Hyun-min of 'Jeong Do-jeon' (2014) and 'Assembly' (2015), and will be directed by 'Secret Door' (2014), 'Six Flying Dragons' (2015) producer Shin Kyung-soo.The drama is scheduled to air its first episode in the first half of 2019.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)