[SBS Star] YG Entertainment to Hold JENNIE's 'SOLO' Dance Cover Contest
[SBS Star] YG Entertainment to Hold JENNIE's 'SOLO' Dance Cover Contest

작성 2018.11.23
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment introduced a new way to enjoy BLACKPINK's JENNIE's solo debut track 'SOLO'.

On November 23, YG Entertainment dropped the poster of JENNIE's 'SOLO' dance cover contest on its official website.
JENNIEAccording to YG Entertainment, JENNIE's 'SOLO' dance cover contest will be held for 15 days starting from December 1 to December 15.

The agency is planning on picking three teams in total, and the contestant who wins first, second, and third place will each receive 10 million won (approximately 8,838 dollars), 3 million won (approximately 2,651 dollars), and 2 million won (approximately 1,767 dollars).
YG EntertainmentYG Entertainment will take the number of likes, the number of views, and the agency's evaluation into consideration and announce the winners on December 20 on its official website.

To sign up for the contest, the contestants first have to upload their dance cover on YouTube, and fill out the application form.
JENNIEWith her solo debut track 'SOLO', JENNIE ranked #1 on multiple domestic music charts for 12 consecutive days, and marked #1 on last week's weekly chart.
JENNIEAlso, JENNIE topped iTunes chart in 40 different countries, and ranked #1 on iTunes' Worldwide Song chart for the first time as a Korean female solo artist.
 

With the music video of 'SOLO', JENNIE set another record by hitting 70 million views in 10 days and 2 hours.

Meanwhile, JENNIE will make appearance at SBS 'Inkigayo' on November 25 to showcase the stage of 'SOLO' for the first time on a music show.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= YG Entertainment, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
