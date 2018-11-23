SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Apologizes as Her Manager Says He Thinks He Looks Like Kang Daniel
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU Apologizes as Her Manager Says He Thinks He Looks Like Kang Daniel

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.23 15:40 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Apologizes as Her Manager Says He Thinks He Looks Like Kang Daniel
K-pop artist IU made everyone burst into laughter as she pleaded editing out the part where her manager said, "I look like Kang Daniel."

Recently, IU's management agency Kakao M uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of IU preparing her concert 'dlwlrma'.

While taking a break outside, IU spotted her manager who just had his hair done.

IU said, "Oppa, you look like a member of a K-pop group."IUThen, the camera operator asked the manager, "You said that you look like someone earlier. Who was that?"

IU's manager answered, "Kang Daniel."

As soon as IU heard his response, her eyes widened and quickly said, "Can you please edit this out? Please, I beg you. Hanteo (the name of IU's manager) is a good guy."

Another IU's staff added, "Please don't let him die!"

IU went on, "Let me apologize for Hanteo. I'm so sorry."IUIUAfter making multiple apologies, IU walked up to her manager and said, "What are you doing? Stand in front of the camera and apologize! Come on!"

IU's manager repeatedly bowed in apology and said, "I love Wanna One. I also really like Kang Daniel."
IUAs their cute and funny reaction began going around online, it reached Wanna One fans.

They commented, "This is hilarious! No worries, we are not going to kill him!", "Still laughing at IU's initial reaction! Can't get over how shocked she looked.", "We aren't offended at all! It only makes me smile to see you and your manager getting along so well, IU.", and so on.
 

Meanwhile, IU is planned to continue 'dlwlrma' in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand in December.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '1theK' YouTube, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호