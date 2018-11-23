[SBS Star] T-ARA Ji Yeon Signs Contract with New Agency to Resume Her Acting Career

K-pop girl group T-ARA's member Ji Yeon recently signed a contract with PARTNERS park, a management agency of actress Han Ye Seul and Koo Hye Sun.On November 23, PARTNERS park announced, "We signed a contract with Ji Yeon who has been pursing her career as an actress and a member of K-pop girl group."The agency added, "We will utilize all of our professional and differentiated methods to support Ji Yeon with all our heart who has shown many talents in different fields."PARTNERS park continued, "We will do our best to help her communicate with numerous people through a good drama or a film."Ji Yeon made her debut as a member of T-ARA back in 2009, and received a tremendous love with the group's hit songs such as 'Bo Peep Bo Peep', 'Roly Poly', and 'Lovey-Dovey'.In 2014, she turned into a solo artist and released her first solo album 'Never Ever'.Over the past few years, Ji Yeon also succeeded in showing her potential as an actress with the drama 'Master of Study', 'Dream High 2', and the film 'Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp'.Meanwhile, Ji Yeon released a duet album 'Between us' with Vietnamese artist Soobin Hoang Son on July 27.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'jiyeon2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)