SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk's Fan Club Files Indictment Against Malicious Commenters
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk's Fan Club Files Indictment Against Malicious Commenters

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.23 13:59 수정 2018.11.23 14:02 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suks Fan Club Files Indictment Against Malicious Commenters
Actor Jang Keun Suk's fan club is taking strong legal action against malicious rumormongers.

On November 23, Jang Keun Suk's official fan club Cri J announced that they had launched a fundraiser back in August, raising 20 million won (approximately 17,694 dollars) to sue malicious commenters online.
Jang Keun Suk, Cri JThe fans stated that the targets of their indictment repeatedly left "unfounded, ill-intended words" against Jang Keun Suk.

Cri J stated, "Comments that crossed lines have tormented Jang Keun Suk, and we came to the conclusion that the harmful act could no longer be overlooked."

The fan club also informed that they have recently filed a defamation suit against the commenters.
Jang Keun Suk, Cri JJang Keun Suk's management agency Tree J Company also stated that they will keep their unyielding stance against malicious commenters spreading false information in order to protect Jang Keun Suk's personal rights.

Meanwhile, Jang Keun Suk is currently fulfilling his alternative military duty at Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters.

(Credit= 'Cri J' Official Fan Community, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호