[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk's Fan Club Files Indictment Against Malicious Commenters

Actor Jang Keun Suk's fan club is taking strong legal action against malicious rumormongers.On November 23, Jang Keun Suk's official fan club Cri J announced that they had launched a fundraiser back in August, raising 20 million won (approximately 17,694 dollars) to sue malicious commenters online.The fans stated that the targets of their indictment repeatedly left "unfounded, ill-intended words" against Jang Keun Suk.Cri J stated, "Comments that crossed lines have tormented Jang Keun Suk, and we came to the conclusion that the harmful act could no longer be overlooked."The fan club also informed that they have recently filed a defamation suit against the commenters.Jang Keun Suk's management agency Tree J Company also stated that they will keep their unyielding stance against malicious commenters spreading false information in order to protect Jang Keun Suk's personal rights.Meanwhile, Jang Keun Suk is currently fulfilling his alternative military duty at Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters.(Credit= 'Cri J' Official Fan Community, SBS funE)(SBS Star)