[SBS Star] BTOB Yook Sungjae Reveals How Much of an Attention Seeker He Is

Yook Sungjae from K-pop boy group BTOB talked about how much he loves getting attention from others.On November 22 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', Yook Sungjae was invited as a special host.After welcoming Yook Sungjae to the studio, one of the hosts Yu Jae Seok said, "Sungjae, I heard that you think that you are an attention seeker."Yook Sungjae responded, "Yeah, I enjoy getting attention. Ever since when I was a trainee, I liked getting fully dressed and walking around busy streets when I had a day off. It just feels great to be recognized."Cho Se-ho commented, "Don't people say things about you when they see you? What do they usually say?"Yook Sungjae answered, "Yeah, and I completely open my ears to listen to them. They would say things like 'Wow, he is so good-looking.' and 'He looks much better in person.'"Yook Sungjae continued, "Our group's fan club MELODY calls me 'MEL-know-well', because I know our fans very well. The first thing I do after waking up is to search my name online. By doing that, I can figure out what our fans like and want."He added, "You know when you sometimes wake up in the middle of the night, right? I even search my name then with my eyes half-opened. I'm not exaggerating at all. I honestly do that."After listening to Yook Sungjae, Yu Jae Seok commented with a laugh, "I guess we all have decided to pursue this career as we like getting attention. I mean, I occasionally search my name online as well, but you really take things to the whole new level, Sungjae!"Meanwhile, BTOB dropped its special album 'HOUR MOMENT' with the title track 'Beautiful Pain' on November 12.(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Happy Together 4)(SBS Star)