[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Confirms to Star in a Movie Alongside Megan Fox

K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO confirmed to join a movie with Hollywood actress Megan Fox.On November 23, MINHO's management agency SM Entertainment announced, "MINHO has confirmed to play the role of 'Choi Sung-pil' in an upcoming movie 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' (working title)."Back in August, the news of Megan Fox leading 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' with actor Kim Myung-min took the Internet by storm.'Jangsa-ri 9.15' is a blockbuster war film based on a true story about a historical military action called 'Jangsa Landing Operation' during the Korean War, which was a feint operation to make 'Incheon Landing Operation' successful.In the actual battle of Jangsa-ri in 1950, 772 student soldiers landed in the province of Jangsa-ri and succeeded in blocking the enemy's supply route.MINHO will be playing a warm but charismatic commander Choi Sung-pil who leads these student soldiers.According to the previous report, Megan Fox will be playing the role of 'Marguerite Higgins', a female war correspondent for the New York Herald Tribune.Marguerite Higgins was the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for Foreign Correspondence awarded in 1951 for her coverage of the Korean War.Meanwhile, 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' has began shooting on October 13, and it is scheduled to premiere in theaters next year.(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment, 'MeganFox' Facebook, SBS funE)(SBS Star)