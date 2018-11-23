SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Confirms to Star in a Movie Alongside Megan Fox
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Confirms to Star in a Movie Alongside Megan Fox

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.23 10:54 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO Confirms to Star in a Movie Alongside Megan Fox
K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO confirmed to join a movie with Hollywood actress Megan Fox.

On November 23, MINHO's management agency SM Entertainment announced, "MINHO has confirmed to play the role of 'Choi Sung-pil' in an upcoming movie 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' (working title)."

Back in August, the news of Megan Fox leading 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' with actor Kim Myung-min took the Internet by storm.Megan Fox and Kim Myung-min'Jangsa-ri 9.15' is a blockbuster war film based on a true story about a historical military action called 'Jangsa Landing Operation' during the Korean War, which was a feint operation to make 'Incheon Landing Operation' successful.

In the actual battle of Jangsa-ri in 1950, 772 student soldiers landed in the province of Jangsa-ri and succeeded in blocking the enemy's supply route.

MINHO will be playing a warm but charismatic commander Choi Sung-pil who leads these student soldiers.MINHOAccording to the previous report, Megan Fox will be playing the role of 'Marguerite Higgins', a female war correspondent for the New York Herald Tribune.

Marguerite Higgins was the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for Foreign Correspondence awarded in 1951 for her coverage of the Korean War.Megan FoxMeanwhile, 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' has began shooting on October 13, and it is scheduled to premiere in theaters next year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment, 'MeganFox' Facebook, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호