[SBS Star] Block B's Agency Announces ZICO's Departure from the Group
[SBS Star] Block B's Agency Announces ZICO's Departure from the Group

작성 2018.11.23
K-pop boy group Block B's leader ZICO and his fellow members decided to go separate ways after the group's 10 months of hiatus.

According to THE FACT's report on November 23, multiple industry insiders stated that ZICO has decided to leave Block B while other six members renewed their contract with the group's agency SEVENSEASONS.
Block BIn response to the report, SEVENSEASONS stated, "We agreed not to renew our contract with ZICO. But except ZICO, we renegotiated the terms with other six members, and they decided to renew their contract."

The agency added, "As the members' enlistment is getting closer, and they would join the military at different times, each member will focus on their individual activity or as the group's sub-unit," and said, "We want to express gratitude to ZICO who has been putting his heart into Block B as the group's leader. We wish him the best of luck."
Block BAs ZICO officially leaves Block B, 'MONTAGE' concert held in January right after the release of repackaged album 'Re:MONTAGE' became the members' last joint performance.

Block B made its debut in April 2011 with its first single album 'Do U Wanna B?'.
Block BAfter Block B ranked #1 on the music show for the first time with its title track 'Very Good' of its third mini album 'Very Good', the group has received tremendous love with its hit songs such as 'HER', 'Toy', and 'YESTERDAY'.

On top of that, the members also succeeded expanding their spectrum and making a name for themselves as a jack-of-all-trades with their appearance in variety shows and dramas.
Block BAccording to reports, ZICO is currently concentrating on his upcoming album in order to make a comeback as a solo artist next year.

Meanwhile, ZICO participated in the track 'It's You' of K-pop artist SAM KIM's first full album 'Sun and Moon' released on November 22.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BlockBOfficial' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
