SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan Says It Is 'Not That Type'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan Says It Is 'Not That Type'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.22 18:10 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan Says It Is Not That Type!
K-pop girl group gugudan displayed its confidence with a powerful track 'Not That Type'.

On November 20 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', the members of gugudan asserted that they are not shy girls who are afraid to make the first move.gugudan'Not That Type' is the title track of gugudan's third mini album 'ACT.5 New Action', which the group dropped on November 6.

This song plays fun synth and brass sounds on top of rousing beats that build listeners' excitement.gugudanIn the lyrics, gugudan says, "You know, I'm not one of those girls who just sit and wait.", "You stay there baby. I'm going over.", "I like you. How do you feel about me? I'm going to be straightforward with you. Just tell me if you don't like me back.", and goes on.gugudanOne incredible part about the performance is that the members do not lose their confidence and power even for a second.

It is not difficult to see how much time and effort each member had put into making this performance flawless.

Watch gugudan performing its latest title track with total perfection below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호