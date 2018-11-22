[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan Says It Is 'Not That Type'!

K-pop girl group gugudan displayed its confidence with a powerful track 'Not That Type'.On November 20 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', the members of gugudan asserted that they are not shy girls who are afraid to make the first move.'Not That Type' is the title track of gugudan's third mini album 'ACT.5 New Action', which the group dropped on November 6.This song plays fun synth and brass sounds on top of rousing beats that build listeners' excitement.In the lyrics, gugudan says, "You know, I'm not one of those girls who just sit and wait.", "You stay there baby. I'm going over.", "I like you. How do you feel about me? I'm going to be straightforward with you. Just tell me if you don't like me back.", and goes on.One incredible part about the performance is that the members do not lose their confidence and power even for a second.It is not difficult to see how much time and effort each member had put into making this performance flawless.Watch gugudan performing its latest title track with total perfection below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)