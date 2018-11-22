[SBS Star] VIDEO: DreamNote Is Ready to Spread Its Wings!

K-pop rookie girl group DreamNote successfully kicked off the promotional activity of its debut album.On November 20 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', DreamNote turned into an adorable cheerleading squad.With its electro guitar sounds and funky rhythms, the title track 'DREAM NOTE' of the group's first single album 'Dreamlike' reminds the listeners of a retro upbeat song from the '60s.The average age of the members is only 17.1, but the energy they gave off on stage is something of an artist who has plenty of stage experience.Whilst watching the stage of DreamNote, listeners might feel like they are watching a short version of a teen movie since the stage is full of positive and romantic vibes.Once the listeners hear the track, they will come to understand the power of its track since the cheerful melody and the hopeful lyrics of the song goes well with anything whether you are driving up the coast or cleaning your room.If you are looking for a song to add to your get psyched mix, please give this a try!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)