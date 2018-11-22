[SBS Star] VIDEO: IZ*ONE Thanks Fans as It Wins First Place with 'La Vie en Rose'!

K-pop project girl group IZ*ONE took a trophy home with 'La Vie en Rose' on 'The Show'.On November 20 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', IZ*ONE performed 'La Vie en Rose' and took its win with the song.On this day, IZ*ONE was nominated alongside duo JBJ95 and girl group gugudan.Since IZ*ONE received the highest points of 8,621, it earned 'The Show Choice' of the week.Upon winning, IZ*ONE commented, "Thank you, WIZ*ONE (the name of IZ*ONE's fan club) for giving us this trophy. We didn't think that we would win today. Thank you for the support and love!"IZ*ONE added, "We also would like to express our gratitude to all the staff working for us. We will keep working hard!"'La Vie en Rose' is the title track of IZ*ONE's debut mini album 'COLOR*IZ' that was released on October 29.It is a pleasant-sounding song that has powerful pre-chorus buildup and catchy repetitive chorus.The choreography for this song successfully shines these 12 girls in an attractive and elegant way.Check out the moment of IZ*ONE winning 'The Show Choice' and performing 'La Vie en Rose' above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)